Ballast Financial Management’s AFS licence cancelled

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission announced the suspension of the Australian financial services licence of the financial advice provider Ballast Financial Management Pty Ltd until 18 December 2020.

The company’s licence was canceled because Ballast ceased to carry on a financial services business. The financial advice provider was unable to obtain professional indemnity insurance to comply with its obligations to have adequate compensation arrangements.

Under the Corporations Act of 2001, AFS licensees must have arrangements for compensating retail clients for losses they suffer as a result of the licensee or its representatives breaching their obligations.