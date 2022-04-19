ASIC announces suspension of AFS licence of Dixon Advisory

Steffy Bogdanova
April 19, 2022 11:09 am

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has suspended the Australian Financial Services (AFS) licence of Dixon Advisory & Superannuation Services Pty Limited, the regulator revealed today.

The licence’s suspension follows the appointment administrators to Dixon Advisory in January. This was a result of civil penalty proceedings against the financial services provider for alleged conflicts, best interest failures and inappropriate advice in September 2020. The Aussie regulator noted that the proceedings are currently stayed.

The administrators Stephen Graham Longley and Craig David Crosbie, informed ASIC that most of Dixon Advisory’s clients have transitioned to alternate financial services providers.

The AFS licence suspension allows the company to continue its operation until 9 May 2022 so that its existing clients can move to alternative providers.

Earlier in April, ASIC took action against Macquarie Bank for unauthorised withdrawals.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: