SEC obtains emergency asset freeze on a $690 million Ponzi Scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission has obtained an asset freeze and other emergency relief in an enforcement action against Los Angeles-based actor Zachary Horwitz. The SEC has connected him and his company, 1inMM (one in a million) Capital, LLC to with an alleged Ponzi scheme that raised over $690 million.

The US watchdog claims that Horwitz and 1inMM mislead investors that they were buying film rights, to resell them to Netflix and HBO. However, the SEC found that 1inMM actually had no business relationship with either company.

The SEC’s complaint alleges that Horwitz falsely claimed to have a successful track record of selling movie rights to Netflix and HBO. The Commission found that neither him or his company had ever sold any movie rights to, or done any business with, HBO or Netflix.