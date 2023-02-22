ASIC brings charges against third person involved in Courtenay House $180 million FX Ponzi scheme

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) today announced criminal charges against David Sipina, former Courtenay House Director. Sipina is the third person charged with criminal offences relating to the Courtenay House group $180 million forex Ponzi scheme.

The Aussie regulator noted that that Sipina may be facing a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and/or a $810,000 fine.

ASIC revealed that Sipina appeared in the Downing Centre Local Court on 21 February 2023 and is facing charges of carrying on a financial services business without a licence, dealing in the proceeds of crime worth $1 million or more, and engaging in dishonest conduct in relation to a financial product or service.