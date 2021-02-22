SEC awards whistleblowers with nearly $3 million

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced awarding two whistleblowers with nearly $3 million in total.

The US regulator granted more than $2.2 million to a whistleblower for providing important information which helped an investigation. The whistleblower’s tip assisted the Commission in bringing an enforcement action which brought back millions of dollars to harmed clients.

The second whistleblower received almost $700,00 for alerting the SEC staff to a fraudulent reporting scheme. The whistleblower provided evidence and helped identify key documents and witnesses.

Jane Norberg, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower said: