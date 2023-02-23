US court indicts founders of $340 million Forsage crypto Ponzi scheme

A federal grand jury has charged four co-founders of the crypto Ponzi scheme which raised $350 million from investors through a supposed decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency investment platform.

The Department of Justice announced, that the jury has named four Russian national in in the case, including Vladimir Okhotnikov, Olena Oblamska, Mikhail Sergeev, and Sergey Maslakov. The court has found that they promoted Forsage as a “legitimate, low-risk, and lucrative” decentralized matrix project on social media, while in reality it was a pyramid investment scheme.

The court filings claim that the defendants coded and deployed smart contracts that systemized their scheme and diverted the investments deposited by new investors to the existing ones, like in a Ponzi scheme. The scheme was executed on the Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain, and Tron blockchains.

According to the court filings, 80% of Forsage investors less ETH back than they invested and half of investors never got any returns.