Founder of $147 million GemCoin crypto Ponzi scheme sent to prison for 10 years

Founder of GemCoin Steve Chen was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday in California court. The crypto scheme defrauded 70,000 investors.

This was one of the largest early crypto investments schemes which targeted vulnerable investors and promised unrealistically high returns. Steve Chen defrauded investors of over $147 million.

Steve Chen, also known as “Li Chen” and “Boss”, pleaded guilty in June 2020 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of tax evasion.

Chen was the owner and CEO of US Fine Investment Arts, Inc. (USFIA) and six other companies that used the same address. Between July 2013 and September 2015, Chen fraudulently promoted and solicited USFIA investments in one of the largest pyramid schemes ever prosecuted in this district.