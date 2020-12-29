Stefan Qin and Virgil Capital face SEC fraud charges over crypto fund

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it obtained an emergency asset freeze order and other emergency relief against Virgil Capital LLC and its affiliated companies in relation with an alleged securities fraud connected to Virgil Capital’s flagship cryptocurrency trading fund, Virgil Sigma Fund LP. The US watchdog’s action alleges that the fraud was directed by Stefan Qin, an Australian citizen and part-time resident of New York, who owns and controls Virgil Capital and its affiliated companies.

According to the US regulator, Qin and his entities have been defrauding Sigma Fund investors since 2018 by making material misrepresentations about the fund’s strategy, assets and financial condition. The Commission alleges that the defendants misled investors to believe their money was used solely for cryptocurrency trading based on a proprietary algorithm, while Qin and the entities used the proceeds for personal use or for other undisclosed high-risk investments.