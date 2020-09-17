CFTC charges ten people in a $4.75 million forex Ponzi scheme

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed charges against 10 defendants in a multi-level $4.75 million forex Ponzi scheme.
The CFTC charged based in Florida Avinash Singh with soliciting and misappropriating funds through a master commodity pool Highrise Advantage, LLC. Daniel Cologero and Randy Rosseau who are also based in Florida and Hemraj Singh from New Jersey are also charged with soliciting funds from clients for Highrise through the commodity pools they operated including Green Knight Investments, LLC, Bull Run Advantage, LLC and King Royalty, LLC. Surujpaul Sahdeo and his company SR&B Enterprises are also charged with unlawfully soliciting, accepting, and feeding client funds to Highrise.
The court froze the assets of Singh, Highrise, Green Knight, Bull Run, King Royalty, and SR&B on 16 September 2020. The court also prohibited the destruction or concealment of their books and records.
Division of Enforcement Director James McDonald said:
As alleged, these bad actors lied to participants about the use of the funds entrusted to them for forex trading. The enforcement action filed today demonstrates the CFTC’s continued commitment to rooting out fraud in our markets.