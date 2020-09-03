BeeOptions, Glenridge Capital and Rumelia Capital charged in a $165 million Binary Options fraud case

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced charges on six people and four companies in a binary options fraud scheme which received $165 million with illegal, off-exchange binary options transactions on currency pairs, oil and other commodities.

The CFTC’s complaint states that three Canadian brothers David Cartu, Jonathan Cartu, and Joshua Cartu from May 2013 to April 2018 marketed, offered and sold illegal and off-exchange binary options to retail customers on websites of BeeOptions, Glenridge Capital and Rumelia Capital brands.

The complaint also alleges that the Canadian brothers worked with another pair of Canadian brothers living in Israel – Leeav Peretz and Nati Peretz. Together they operated call centers primarily located in Israel but targeting US residents promising “quick” returns of “between 60-85%” through trading binary options.