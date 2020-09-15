CFTC charges 4 men with Bitcoin fraud

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed a complaint against four people who took part in a fraudulent scheme to solicit funds from customers to speculate in Bitcoin price movements. The defendants Mayco Alexis Maldonado Garcia, Cesar Castaneda and Rodrigo Jose Castro Molina are based in Texas and Joel Castaneda Garcia in Florida.

According to the US watchdog, between August 2016 and October 2017, the defendants falsely stated to potential clients that their business, Global Trading Club (GTC), had “master traders” working for them, who had years of experience trading “crypto currency” and used “cutting edge trading robots” to trade Bitcoin for customers “24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”