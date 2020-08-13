SFC brings criminal charges to Ching Lee Holdings on market manipulation of shares

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission announced starting criminal proceedings against five people for conspiring to carry out false trading in the shares of Ching Lee Holdings Limited.

This will become the first criminal case in court for an offence under the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

The Hong Kong regulator alleges that between 29 March 2016 and 7 September 2016 the five defendants – Sit Yi Ki, Lam Wing Ki, Tam Cheuk Hang, Simon Suen Man and Ho Ming Hin – conspired to create a false appearance of active market in the Ching Lee shares.