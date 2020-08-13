LeapRate
SFC brings criminal charges to Ching Lee Holdings on market manipulation of shares

Fraud August 13, 2020


The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission announced starting criminal proceedings against five people for conspiring to carry out false trading in the shares of Ching Lee Holdings Limited.

This will become the first criminal case in court for an offence under the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

The Hong Kong regulator alleges that between 29 March 2016 and 7 September 2016 the five defendants – Sit Yi Ki, Lam Wing Ki, Tam Cheuk Hang, Simon Suen Man and Ho Ming Hin – conspired to create a false appearance of active market in the Ching Lee shares.

Sit, Lam and Tam already appeared in court. No plea was taken and the court bail for each of them was set to $10,000.

The SFC’s Executive Director of Enforcement, Thomas Atkinson, said:

The SFC is committed to combating market misconduct and has zero tolerance of market manipulation in any shape or form.  We will continue to use all available recourse to hold the perpetrators accountable in order to protect the investing public and Hong Kong’s reputation as an international financial centre.

