Insider trader sent to prison for three years for trading in Big Un shares

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) announced that former investment analyst Michael Ming Jinn Ho has been sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Ho pleaded guilty on five counts of insider trading and one count of communicating inside information. The insider trading is related to Big Un Limited (Big Un) shares and options from 18 July 2016 to 10 February 2018.

Ho invested around $1.6 million in Big Un securities while in possession of insider information provided by Richard Evertz, CEO of Big UN.

The court ordered Ho to serve his sentence via an intensive correction order.