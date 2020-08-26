The Hong Kong SFC bans CITIC former relationship manager

The Hong Kong regulator the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) announced banning former relationship manager of China Citic Bank International Limited (CITIC) TS’O Jing for life.

TS’O was registered with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) in the period between etween 22 March 2016 and 7 March 2017, allowing him to act as a relevant individual engaged by CITIC.

The court found that from May 2016 to January 2017, during which time TS’O was responsible for handling customer account opening for CITIC, he made false representations to seven customers. He led them to believe there was an additional sum they had to pay the bank for their account opening applications.