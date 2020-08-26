LeapRate
Menu
Menu

The Hong Kong SFC bans CITIC former relationship manager

Fraud August 26, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


The Hong Kong regulator the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) announced banning former relationship manager of China Citic Bank International Limited (CITIC) TS’O Jing for life.

TS’O was registered with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) in the period between etween 22 March 2016 and 7 March 2017, allowing him to act as a relevant individual engaged by CITIC.

The court found that from May 2016 to January 2017, during which time TS’O was responsible for handling customer account opening for CITIC, he made false representations to seven customers. He led them to believe there was an additional sum they had to pay the bank for their account opening applications.

The Hong Kong SFC bans CITIC former relationship manager
Share via

TS’O gave the customers false receipts and the additional amount they paid went into his pocket.

Subsequently, TS’O was convicted of seven counts of fraud on 7 January 2019.  On 21 January 2019, he was sentenced to six months imprisonment, he was also suspended for two years and was ordered to make restitution to the victims in the amount of $65,100.

Read More:

Related News

arrow
X
Former Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek on the run, added to Interpol’s most wanted list…FraudThree other former executives of Wirecard have been arrested including former chief executive officer Markus Braun. The prosecutors suspect that the c…

The Hong Kong SFC bans CITIC former relationship manager

0
Send this to a friend