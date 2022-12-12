Four Chinese nationals based in Australia charged in a A$150 million cyber scam

The Australian authorities have charged four Chinese men based in Sydney in a connection to an organized crime syndicate which ran forex and cryptocurrency trading scams. The fraudulent scheme stole over AU$150 (US$100 million).

The men involved in the investment scam, aged 27, 24 and two 19, had registered companies with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to appear credible and had set up bank accounts to then launder the illegal proceeds.

Most of the victims in the scam were based in the US. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) first notified by the United States Secret Service (USSS) in August 2022.

Following an investigation by the AFP, the four men were charged with criminal offences.