ASIC freezes assets of four companies and director

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission today revealed it has obtained an interim order to freeze the assets of Ashley Vincent Arandez and four companies of which he is a director.

Apart from Arandez , ASIC took actions against entities connected to him including HLK Advisers Pty Ltd, NCAA Holdings Pty Ltd, Mindenergetix Pty Ltd, and AWM Australia Pty Ltd.

The Aussie watchdog sought the order urgently due to concerns that Arandez and his four companies have allegedly carried on a financial services business without an Australian financial services licence since June 2019.