On 30 October, following an investigation, conducted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, former financial adviser Warren Scott Acworth was charged with 27 offences. Acworth worked as an adviser with Macquarie Equities Limited between December 2015 and May 2018

Acworth was charged with 16 counts of making false or misleading with each offence carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment and/or a fine ranging between $810,000 and $945,000.