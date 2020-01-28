Your Bourse expands infrastructure network with presence in Equinix Data Centres

Forex industry technology provider, Your Bourse announced today that it has expanded its global infrastructure network. The company has previously launched its primary hub in LD4 Equinix data centre. Your Bourse is now also present in LD5, NY4, NY5, CH1, HK1, TY3 and FR2 data centres.

Your Bourse will now be able to host Liquidity Hub in the immediate proximity to the liquidity providers and deliver all the benefits of the cross-connected liquidity from 30+ providers to its clients.

A broker of any size will now be able to choose a combination of services that will meet their needs and not exhaust the company’s resources. The current promotional price starts at only €200 per month.

Liquidity Hub, Your Bourse’s liquidity management and execution platform designed specifically for MT4/MT5 brokers, comprises of the following modules: