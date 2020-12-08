United Fintech announces Erik Nordahl as partner & CTO

Nordahl will play a key role at United Fintech in the due diligence process, assessing potential acquisitions from a technology perspective. He will also work closely with the founders of the acquired fintechs to optimise their organisations and help scale them into global companies.

United Fintech is planning to acquire and scale up a range of small to medium sized engineering-led fintech companies with a proven capital markets product and partner with banks to help them to access and onboard these innovative fintechs.

Christian Frahm, Founder & CEO, United Fintech commented:

I worked with Erik at Saxo Bank and have followed his career closely over the last decade. He has exceptional IT skills and an in-depth understanding of the technology requirements in the banking sector. I am delighted that he has joined United Fintech as Partner and CTO, working closely with me on the strategic development of the company. He will be a huge asset in helping to scale the fintechs we acquire.

Respected technologist in the financial services sector, Nordahl, has a career of 20 years, which began with developer roles at Danske Bank and Saxo Bank before progressing into senior management. He joins United Fintech from BEC, where he was EVP for Capital Markets, Risk/Finance and Business Intelligence, with responsibility for more thna 300 IT specialists in Denmark and Poland. Prior to that, Nordahl was Senior VP and Head of IT Operations at NETs and before that, Business CIO at Nordea. He spent eight years at Saxo Bank, where he was Head of Front Office and IT, managing IT specialists in both Denmark and India.

Erik Nordahl added:

Having built my career at large firms, I am excited to be utilising my experience with such a ground-breaking early stage business and having the opportunity to play a significant role in its growth from the inception stage. In addition to having a strategic role on the Board of United Fintech, I am also looking forward to going back to my roots and getting involved in programming when required and working directly with the developers – this is an aspect of my role that I have missed as I’ve progressed into enterprise management.

Erik Nordahl’s appointment follows the announcement of Tom Robinson, former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and Jefferies, as Partner & Head of Sales at United Fintech.