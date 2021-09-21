State Street’s Jeff Dworin joins United Fintech US team

In his new position at United Fintech, Dworin will focus on sales of capital markets products within the organization’s portfolio. He will also work on building awareness of the United Fintech brand and vision amongst financial institutions in the Americas. In these endeavors, he will use his strong buyside network and extensive e-FX experience to drive sales across the region.

Dworin joins the company from State Street where he served for more than five years in New York and Boston, latterly as Assistant Vice President, FX Connect Sales & Relationship Management. He has also worked in business consultancy and sales roles at Eze Software Group and FXCM.

Jeff Dworin commented:

I am extremely excited to be joining such a high caliber global team at United Fintech. The success of the organization is going to be driven by Christian’s powerful vision to partner with the banking world and offer truly innovative capital markets technology products all under one hood, enabling a seamless transformation into a digital environment. We look forward to partnering with our rapidly growing set of portfolio companies to offer the most cutting-edge, cost-efficient technology throughout the industry and we can now provide scale and distribution into the Americas.

His new role will have Dworin join the US division and report to Mark Lawrence, United Fintech’s Director and Head of Americas who joined the firm from Goldman Sachs in June 2021. Dworin is the first hire in Mark Lawrence’s US-based team which part of a global team that consists of more than 70 employees across five offices: London, Copenhagen, Berlin, Romania and the US. In the official announcement shared with LeapRate, the company highlighted that it is currently in the process of recruiting additional sales team members.

Mark Lawrence, Director and Head of Americas at United Fintech said:

United Fintech acquires and scales innovative FinTech, RegTech and CapTech companies in the capital markets space and distributes them to financial institutions in order to help them to transition to a digital world. We are on a mission to reduce cost, drive automation and deliver efficiency within capital markets. We have a very dynamic business model and Jeff really buys in to the vision of what we’re trying to build and achieve. He has a proven track record of building strong client relationships and will bring great energy and experience to our Sales efforts in the Americas. We are thrilled he has decided to come on board.

Earlier in June, United Fintech announced its Advisory Board with six appointments of experts to play a significant role in the global expansion of the firm.