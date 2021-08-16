Playtech’s Finalto relaunches its tech offering Finalto 360

In an official statement shared with LeapRate, Playtech’s trading technology division stated that it now offers its end-to-end broker solution as Finalto360 to align more with the company branding.
Fianlto360 is available on SaaS subscription basis, allowing brokers to onboard, retain and boost customers’ trading activity. It includes tools like CRM, PSPs, Marketing, Compliance, Reporting all interconnected in its trading platform.
Oksana Remez, Senior Business Development Executive, said:
We have seen a big interest in our proprietary trading platform that offers single access point for trading all instruments as well as these immense capabilities to add many 3rd party trading tools, news, education, TV channels etc.
The standalone trading solution Finalto Trade was split into a fully serviced, or self-managed and self-hosted platform. The announcement highlighted that Finalto Trade is completely customisable with a wide range of add-ons available to partners, together with a flexible dealer back office, for a tailored user experience. The solution’s back-office tools can be connected to multiple front ends in order to run multi-entity and multi-brand set ups.
Remez continued:
Needless to say, our turnkey solution, with the ever-evolving tools and 3rd party integrations is even more functional and efficient. Since brokers have their IT resources focused to support remote working, the interest of having a plug and play solution grew exponentially.
Additionally, Finalto is offering its solution to startup brokers, as well as established firms with large IT teams.
Remez said:
The trend to differentiate and provide unique offering to the traders has been on the market for a while. However, from the start of the pandemic the retail trading industry has seen a rise in registration and trading volumes from both typical traders that like to play the swings, as well as a new, younger demographic of retail traders.