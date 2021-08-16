Playtech’s Finalto relaunches its tech offering Finalto 360

Finalto, formerly known as TradeTech, relaunched its offering as a full turnkey and modular solution.

In an official statement shared with LeapRate, Playtech’s trading technology division stated that it now offers its end-to-end broker solution as Finalto360 to align more with the company branding.

Fianlto360 is available on SaaS subscription basis, allowing brokers to onboard, retain and boost customers’ trading activity. It includes tools like CRM, PSPs, Marketing, Compliance, Reporting all interconnected in its trading platform.