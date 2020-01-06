Integral’s ADV up 7% MoM in December

Fintech company Integral has released today its December volumes. The company has reported average daily volumes (ADV) of $36.3 billion in the last month of 2019. This represents an increase of 6.8% compared to November 2019.

Banks, brokers, and asset managers now share direct access to OCX and successfully use the company’s Integral OCXTM platform liquidity. OCX is directly cross connected with more than 250 liquidity sources supplying more than 3,000 market making streams in NY4, LD4, and TY3.

LeapRate reminds that Integral and Jefferies, a global investment banking firm, have recently launched a fully integrated service designed for buyside firms to conveniently connect and trade with the FX market at a fraction of today’s trading costs.