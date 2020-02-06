Integral’s ADV down 2% MoM in January 2020

Fintech company Integral released its volumes report for the first month of 2020. Average daily volumes (ADV) across Integral platforms totalled $35.5 billion in January. This represents an increase of 2.3% compared to the same period last year. However, the numbers were slightly down from December’s $36.3 billion, minus 2.2% MoM.

Banks, brokers, and asset managers now share direct access to OCX and successfully use the company’s Integral OCXTM platform liquidity. OCX is directly cross connected with more than 250 liquidity sources supplying more than 3,000 market making streams in NY4, LD4, and TY3.

LeapRate reminds that Integral and Jefferies, a global investment banking firm, have recently launched a fully integrated service designed for buyside firms to conveniently connect and trade with the FX market at a fraction of today’s trading costs.