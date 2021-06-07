FXCM announces partnership with Fortex

International provider of forex and CFD trading services FXCM Group announced that its institutional business unit, FXCM Pro is with Fortex, a multi-asset trading technology platform.
The collaboration between FXCM Pro and Fortex will see FXCM Pro’s liquidity integrated with Fortex’s XForce 2.0 platform. XForce 2.0 is a multi-asset trading platform that offers liquidity aggregation, order and risk management, MT4/5 Bridges, FIX API, hosting, and multiple trading GUI into one cloud native SaaS offering in NY4/LD4/HK1.
FXCM Pro’s multi-asset trading technology solution combined with Fortex’s services will provide institutions and professional traders with access to key industry platforms.
Daniel Chen, CEO and Co-founder at Fortex, commented:
Fortex specializes in helping enterprise clients innovate and re-orient their trading business to fuel continuous growth. From exchange products to FX/CFD to crypto derivatives, we discover deep values for our clients by leading changes and overcoming pain points, armed with superior computing power and data insights. Our team holds a client first, liquidity neutral and broker agnostic principle. FXCM Pro’s transparent and pure agency model resonates with our core value. We are very excited to partner with FXCM Pro.
Mario Sanchez, Managing Director and Global Head of FXCM Pro Sales, said:
FXCM Pro’s liquidity management team continues to work hard to develop partnerships that will enhance execution and trading efficiency. Our latest partnership with Fortex provides us with an additional channel, and we are both aligned in our strategy of easing connection and offering customized trading solutions. Through this partnership, we are ensuring that FXCM Pro’s liquidity is easily accessible to a wide pool of brokers, hedge funds and professional traders.
In April, FXCM Group expanded its Single Share CFD and Stock Basket product lines. The broker enhanced its offering with the addition of shares from Hong Kong’s primary exchange the HKEX, and an additional 50 NYSE and NASDAQ listed companies to its US Share CFD offering.