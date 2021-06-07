FXCM announces partnership with Fortex

International provider of forex and CFD trading services FXCM Group announced that its institutional business unit, FXCM Pro is with Fortex, a multi-asset trading technology platform.

The collaboration between FXCM Pro and Fortex will see FXCM Pro’s liquidity integrated with Fortex’s XForce 2.0 platform. XForce 2.0 is a multi-asset trading platform that offers liquidity aggregation, order and risk management, MT4/5 Bridges, FIX API, hosting, and multiple trading GUI into one cloud native SaaS offering in NY4/LD4/HK1.

FXCM Pro’s multi-asset trading technology solution combined with Fortex’s services will provide institutions and professional traders with access to key industry platforms.