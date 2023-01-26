FLX Networks partners with Broadridge as a data and analytics provider

FLX Networks has partnered with global Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. as a preferred data and analytics provider to asset management firms. The collaboration comes amid an environment where asset management firms are increasingly partnering with digital platforms to help efficiently launch new product offerings and reduce risk in entry into new markets
Brian Moran, FLX founder and CEO, commented:
Broadridge’s analytics capabilities add powerful insights to guide targeted distribution and product strategies, allowing FLX to deliver a comprehensive data and analytics-enabled offering. These powerful and efficient tools will help FLX support asset managers as they expand and grow.
FLX Networks helps asset managers to modularly implement a complementary turnkey distribution solution. Some of them leverage only data, digital, and technology capabilities and others may need more hands-on engagement from personnel available through a shared client engagement team.
In each of these scenarios, FLX will use Broadridge analytics and insights offerings to power the distribution services that FLX provides to asset managers. FLX’s clients will also have access to Broadridge’s sales analytics, market analytics and Global Market Intelligence (GMI) products on the FLX platform to provide market and product analysis to drive more efficient distribution strategies.
Dan Cwenar, head of Broadridge Data and Analytics, said:
Embedding Broadridge’s data and analytics solutions into FLX’s suite of distribution capabilities creates a powerful engine for asset managers to grow their assets, mutualize middle-office distribution costs, and defray fixed investments required to launch new strategies. FLX has demonstrated its ability to grow clients’ assets, and we are excited to partner with FLX to support and accelerate that growth.
