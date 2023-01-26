FLX Networks partners with Broadridge as a data and analytics provider

FLX Networks has partnered with global Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. as a preferred data and analytics provider to asset management firms. The collaboration comes amid an environment where asset management firms are increasingly partnering with digital platforms to help efficiently launch new product offerings and reduce risk in entry into new markets

Brian Moran, FLX founder and CEO, commented:

Broadridge’s analytics capabilities add powerful insights to guide targeted distribution and product strategies, allowing FLX to deliver a comprehensive data and analytics-enabled offering. These powerful and efficient tools will help FLX support asset managers as they expand and grow.

FLX Networks helps asset managers to modularly implement a complementary turnkey distribution solution. Some of them leverage only data, digital, and technology capabilities and others may need more hands-on engagement from personnel available through a shared client engagement team.