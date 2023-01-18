Broadridge and IGM Financial extend partnership

Building on a successful five-year partnership, Broadridge is thrilled to expand our relationship with a company that shares our commitment to digital transformation. The Broadridge R.Broker Wealth solution provides IG with enterprise-wide benefits through streamlined operations, timely access to market product advantages and the ability to consistently offer products and services across any channel. IG is well positioned to continue to grow its business with the continuous wealth innovation provided through the Broadridge solution.”

Global fintech firm, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., announced on Wednesday that it has extended its partnership with IGM Financial. The agreement allows IG Wealth Management (IG), part of the IGM Financial Inc. family of companies, to continue using Broadridge’s R.Broker solution, offered by the Broadridge Wealth Platform

Broadridge Wealth Platform is a scalable platform powered by an aggregated data layer. The open, component-based ecosystem is designed to help firms boost their effectiveness and optimize their productivity and digitization of enterprise operations. The solution provides end-to-end services for MDFA and IIROC advisors in a single platform.

As part of the expansion of their partnership, IG will expand the use of Broadridge‘s tools, including STP processing for currencies, regulations, jurisdictions and dealers.

Mike Dibden, Chief Operating Officer, IGM Financial Inc, said:

This extended partnership furthers IG’s ongoing digital transformation as we advance our technology infrastructure to best serve the financial needs of Canadians and engage with industry-leading organizations to provide best-in-class technology solutions for our clients.

Earlier this month, Broadridge announced its partnership with Glue42 to provide an integrated framework that links user interfaces across products.