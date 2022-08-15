James Hickman joins Cornerstone FS as CEO

Cornerstone FS plc today announced it has hired James Hickman as Chief Executive Officer. His appointment at the fintech firm will take effect on 12 September 2022.

Hickman brings more than 19 years of experience in the payments industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Dublin-based fintech business, Fire Financial Services Ltd.

Prior to that, Hickman spent almost five years as Chief Commercial Officer at AIM-quoted Equals plc. He has also previously worked as Managing Director at a privately held card & payments business, Caxton FX Ltd. In those roles Hickman was responsible for growing sales, operations and managing key relationships. At Equals, he was also responsible for investor relations, fundraising and strategic acquisitions.