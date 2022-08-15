James Hickman joins Cornerstone FS as CEO

Cornerstone FS plc today announced it has hired James Hickman as Chief Executive Officer. His appointment at the fintech firm will take effect on 12 September 2022.
Hickman brings more than 19 years of experience in the payments industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Dublin-based fintech business, Fire Financial Services Ltd.
Prior to that, Hickman spent almost five years as Chief Commercial Officer at AIM-quoted Equals plc. He has also previously worked as Managing Director at a privately held card & payments business, Caxton FX Ltd. In those roles Hickman was responsible for growing sales, operations and managing key relationships. At Equals, he was also responsible for investor relations, fundraising and strategic acquisitions.
James brings a wealth of industry experience and excellent strategic and leadership skills to Cornerstone, and I am delighted that he will be our new Chief Executive Officer. He has impressed the Board with his clarity of vision, breadth of knowledge and his strong client-centric mindset. The Board believes he is a great fit for Cornerstone, with the combination of skills and experience to lead the business through its next strategic phase.
James Hickman added:
James Hickman
I am delighted to be joining Cornerstone at a very exciting time in the Group’s development. I see great potential in the business from its proprietary technology to its regulatory permissions. It is already delivering an exceptional service to its SME customers and the scalable platform is ideally positioned to add further product capability.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.