Broadridge goes live with proxy sub-custody services in Switzerland

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has revealed the now available “golden copy” event sourcing and proxy vote execution service for custodians and local agents in Switzerland.
The Swiss service is the latest addition to Broadridge’s fast-growing sub-custody Direct Market Solutions (DMS) product suite which can connect investors and issuers directly.
Demi Derem, GM, International Investor Communication Solutions at Broadridge, said:
This new local service offering for Switzerland is another market-level transformation, empowering all participants throughout the proxy voting lifecycle to transition to a more streamlined and efficient process. Firms adopting our service for the Swiss market can now capitalize on straight-through processing automation, which extends their clients’ voting window while lowering overall voting costs through a mutualized shared service model.
Broadridge’s user community, which includes global and local custodian banks, brokers, wealth managers and central securities depositories (CSDs), is now able to enhance the services they provide to Swiss market investors. The new service achieves that by enabling early receipt of issuer-verified event announcements, improved deadlines for submitting votes, confirmation of votes received by the issuer or its agent, and power of attorney services for both bearer and registered shares. Another beneficial feature is the a channel through which greater event information can be distributed directly to the investor, and voting transparency is enhanced as instructions can be received in a timelier manner.
Earlier in September, Broadridge revealed that Ted Bragg and Jim Kwiatkowski have joined LTX, a Broadridge company offering a new AI-driven digital trading platform for corporate bonds.