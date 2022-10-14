US Federal Court imposes a $7.6 million penalty in a CFTC commodity pool fraud case

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced on Thursday the decision of the US Federal court for a permanent injunction and monetary penalty against Main & Prospect Capital, LLC (MPC) and owner Daniel Adam Hewko.

The US watchdog brought charges of fraud, misappropriation of investor funds and failing to register with the CFTC in November 2019 against Hewko and his father, Daniel Hewko.

Hewko and MPC were ordered to pay $1,906,395 in restitution to victims, as well as $5.7 million civil monetary penalty. Additionally, the regulator found that the defendants illegally operated a commodity pool by failing to register as commodity pool operators, which is in violation of the CEA and CFTC regulations. The court imposed permanent registration and trading bans on the defendants.