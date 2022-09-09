CFTC orders ForexnPower operator to pay over $800K for commodity pool fraud

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) revealed on Thursday it has imposed monetary sanctions on Tae Hung Kang, a/k/a Kevin Kang.

The US regulator requires Kang to pay $835,058 in restitution to victims of the fraudulent scheme and further imposes a permanent registration and trading ban.

According to the announcement, the regulator’s judgment resolves claim against Kang, Sungmi Kang, John Won, Safety Capital Management, Inc., and GNS Capital Inc., both doing business as ForexnPower.

The official announcement explained that during the period from October 2010 to December 2013, Kevin Kang served as CEO of Safety Capital d/b/a ForexnPower, a retail forex commodity trading advisor and retail forex commodity pool operator.