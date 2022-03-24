US court issues $5 million penalty over commodity futures pool fraud

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has revealed that the US District Court has entered summary judgment order on 16 March 2022 for monetary sanctions and permanent injunction against Rodney Scott Phelps Jason Castenir and their co-founded company, Maverick Asset Management LLC.

The US District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee’s judgement imposes a civil monetary penalties and restitution of over $5 million to be paid by the defendants. This includes a $420,000 civil monetary penalty against Phelps and a $2.5 million civil monetary penalty, jointly, against Castenir and Maverick. In addition, Maverick and Castenir are required to pay $1.2 million and Phelps $1.2 million in restitution to defrauded customers.

The court order also places permanent trading and registration bans on the defendants and a permanent injunction from further violations of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC regulations.

Additionally, Phelps was convicted in a criminal case of 13 counts of fraud and conspiracy in connection to the same actions and was sentenced to 108 months in prison.