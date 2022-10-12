Ztegrity slapped with a $940K fine for FX pool trading fraud

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced on Tuesday the decision of the US court to for a permanent injunction and monetary penalty against Ztegrity Inc. and owner Troy Mason.

The US watchdog brought charges for fraudulent solicitation and failing to register with the CFTC in June last year. According to the website of the fraudulent scheme, it has received over $460,000 from 411 participants.

Mason and Ztegrity were ordered to pay 643,570 in restitution to victims, as well as $300,000 civil monetary penalty. Additionally, the regulator found that the defendants illegally operated a commodity pool by failing to register as commodity pool operators, which is in violation of the CEA and CFTC regulations. The court imposed permanent registration and trading bans on the defendants.