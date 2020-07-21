UBS to pay $10 million in settling charges for “flipping” municipal bond offering 

UBS Financial Services Inc. has agreed to pay over $10 million to resolve charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission for circumventing the priority given to retail investors in certain municipal bond offerings.

The SEC filed an order claiming that over a period of four years, UBS improperly allocated bonds intended for retail customers to parties known in the industry as “flippers”. Then they immediately resold or “flipped” the bonds to other broker-dealers at a profit.

SEC alleges that UBS registered representatives knew that flippers were not eligible for retail priority. SEC’s order also finds that UBS registered representatives assisted more than 2,000 trades with flippers, allowing UBS to obtain bonds for its own inventory, thereby circumventing the priority of orders set by the issuers and improperly obtaining a higher priority in the bond allocation process.

LeeAnn G. Gaunt, Chief of the Division of Enforcement’s Public Finance Abuse Unit said: