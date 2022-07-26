Triangleview Investments pays €50K in settlement with CySEC

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Monday it has reached a settlement with brokerage operator Triangleview Investments Ltd for “possible violation” of the law.
As part of the settlement, the operator of Triangle Markets and 3 Angle FX Settles, paid €50,000.
The official statement said:
CySEC, under article 37(4) of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission Law of 2009, may reach a settlement agreement regarding any violation or possible violation, act, or omission for which there is reasonable ground to believe that is in breach of the provisions of legislation under the regulatory remit of CySEC.