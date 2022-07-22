CySEC warns CFDs brokers as its introducing additional controls to strengthening investor protection

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission issued a warning on Thursday to Cyprus Investments Firms (CIFs). The message was particularly aimed at the ones trading in CFDs.

The Cypriot regulator advised brokers to take immediate action and improve their practices or they will face enforcement action. CySEC warned that brokers who repeatedly have issues with compliance will see “significantly higher” fines. Additionally, the regulator might even suspend or revoke their CIF licence.

The warning comes as the regulator is introducing additional controls for cross-border services and is strengthening investor protection with new rules regarding how complaints are handled. CYSEC highlighted regulatory compliance and investor protection as supervisory objectives for for 2022—2023.

To achieve these goals, the regulator will obligate firms to appoint an internal auditor to undertake an investigation and submit a report after they received 20 and more complaints.