The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) filed charges against Florida-based Southwest Group, LLC for acting as an unregistered retail foreign exchange dealer. CFTC requires the company to pay a civil monetary penalty of $75,000 for these registration violations.

The CFTC found that between April 2018 and September 2018 Southwest Group offered off-exchange forex transactions in the US on the company’s website. These forex transactions involved Vietnamese Dong or Iraqi Dinar.