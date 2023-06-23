CFTC charges commodity pool operator with misappropriating over $21 million

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has brought charges against William Koo Ichioka, a New York City resident, with fraudulently soliciting and misappropriating over $21 million from more than 100 commodity pool participants.

According to the US watchdog, Ichioka operated a fraudulent scheme from 2018 through November 2021. He solicited funds to trade digital asset commodities, such as bitcoin and ether, and in a forex commodity interest pool he operated under the name Ichioka Ventures. The commodity pool’s website promised a 10% return to investors.

However, Ichioka used $21 million of participant funds to pay back other participants, and for personal use and expenses like luxury cars.