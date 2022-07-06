Operator of CapitalPanda and ProfitLevel pays €170K to settle charges with CySEC

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) today announced settling BCM Begin Capital Markets CY Ltd for possible regulatory violations. The company, which operates multiple retail trading brands, including CapitalPanda and ProfitLevel, paid €170,000 as a part of this settlement.

According to the Cypriot financial market regulator, BCM Begin Capital Markets, previously known as OX Capital Markets Limited, possibly violated regulation regarding general principles and information to clients and CIF authorisation requirement.