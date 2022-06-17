CySEC fines Maxigrid and issues bans on four directors

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) today announced it has imposed sanctions on current and former directors of Maxigrid, operator of FX and CFD trading brands Dualix and AGM Markets.

The financial markets regulator has imposed a € 200,000 fine on shareholder and former Non-Executive President of the Board, Roy Almagor. He is also banned for five years from exercising management functions in Cyprus Investment Firms (CIFs).

Jekaterina Pedosa, who is Executive Director at Maxigrid, received a €10.000 fine from CySEC and a five-year ban. Executive director Katerina Papanicolaou and former executive director Nikolai Monogarov were banned for two years from taking a management position in CIFs.