NatWest gets a £264.8 million fine for AML compliance failures

Following convictions for three offenses of failing to comply with money laundering regulations, the National Westminster Bank Plc was fined £264,772,619.95, the FCA has announced.

The UK regulator noted that this is the first time it has pursued criminal charges for money laundering failings.

Justice Cockerill, the sentencing judge at Southwark Crown Court, today said:

….it must be borne in mind that although in no way complicit in the money laundering which took place, the Bank was functionally vital. Without the Bank – and without the Bank’s failures – the money could not be effectively laundered.

NatWest pleaded guilty on these charges on 7 October.

According to FCA, NatWest failed to properly monitor the activity of a Fowler Oldfield, a Bradford-based jewellery business that was a commercial customer of the bank at the time. The monitoring failures occurred during the period between 8 November 2012 and 23 June 2016. NatWest initially understood it would not handle cash from this business, when it first onboarded them as a client. However, during the course of their business relationship, £365 million was deposited with the bank, of which around £264 million was in cash.