FCA unveils changes to its Executive Committee

The UK Financial Conduct Authority has announced the appointment of Stephen Braviner Roman as General Counsel and as a member of its Executive Committee. He will start in February next year.

Roman serves as Director General of Litigation, Justice and Security at Government Legal Department (GLD). His role there is to oversee legal advice given to the Home Office, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Justice and Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

He was previously responsible for GLD’s advice on the country’s exit from the European Union. He is the GLD Board’s lead on Diversity & Inclusion.

David Scott has stepped in as Interim General Counsel during FCA’s search for someone to fill in the position. Scott will continue to serve part-time during the transition period.

Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive of the FCA, commented: