Equiti Capital onboards NatWest Markets as another Prime Broker

Equiti Capital, a subsidiary of Equiti Group, has revealed that its FX Desk has appointed NatWest Markets as another Prime Broker.

Equiti Capital’s FX Desk provides liquidity to the buyside through an agency model.

Following the recent growth of its FX Desk and the need of multiple Prime Brokers to diversify risk, Equiti Capital went to market in 2020 to appoint a second prime broker. NatWest Markets emerged as a natural choice with their flexible approach, expansive credit access and dedicated and professional support teams.

Benedict Sears, Head of Equiti Capital’s FX Desk, commented:

NatWest Markets offers versatile solutions that deliver a quicker time to market, expediting the process by which we establish lines of credit when facing Asset Managers, Family Offices, Hedge Funds, and Local Banks.

Onboardign NatWest Markets will facilitate Equiti Capital FX Desk’s ability to provide liquidity in FX derivatives including NDFs, forwards, swaps, vanilla and exotic options.