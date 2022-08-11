ICC Intercertus Capital pays €100K in settlement with CySEC

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Wednesday it has reached a settlement with ICC Intercertus Capital Limited, operator of retail forex and CFDs brand Axiance and multi-asset liquidity provider Inflyx for “possible violation” of the law.

As part of the settlement, the Cyprus investment firms (CIFs) paid €100,000. CySEC detailed that its decision was taken on 18 July 2022.

According to the official press release, the firm has settled for possible violations of the European Union’s regulation on markets in financial instruments for the period between January 2020 and May 2021.