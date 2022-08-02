F1 Markets and Magnum FX pay €150K in settlement with CySEC

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Tuesday it has reached a settlement with retail brokerage operators F1 Markets Ltd and Magnum FX (Cyprus) Ltd for “possible violation” of the law.

As part of the settlement, each of the Cyprus investment firms (CIFs) paid €150,000. CySEC detailed that its decision was taken on 14 March 2022.

The Cypriot regulator further detailed that the settlement with F1 Markets follows assessment of the compliance measures the firm took to fulfill the conditions of its partial suspension and other corrective actions taken between June 2019 and July 2020.