HK SFC issues a HK$3.2 million fine on CES Capital International

The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) has revealed it has reprimanded and fined CES Capital International Co., Limited (CESHK). The regulator imposed a HK$3.2 million fine on the firm over its failure to discharge its duties as an investment manager of two funds between February 2015 and July 2017.

According to regulator’s note, CESHK failed to perform adequate diligence and monitoring of the funds’ underlying investments. The firm also failed to implement sufficient risk management measures to identify, quantify and manage the fund’s risks. Additionally, CESHK did not keep a proper audit trail of the due diligence and monitoring allegedly conducted on the funds and their underlying investments.