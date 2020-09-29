LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Former Amazon finance manager charged with insider trading

Fines September 29, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged a former Amazon.com Inc. finance manager and two family members with insider trading in advance of the company’s earning announcement between January 2016 and July 2018.

Laksha Bohra was a senior manager in Amazon’s tax department where she prepared and reviewed calculations used in finalizing the numbers included in Amazon’s quarterly and annual earnings that were filed with the SEC. The US watchdog alleges that from January 2016 to July 2018, Laksha Bohra tipped her husband Viky Bohra with highly confidential information about Amazon’s financial performance.

The Commission alleges that Viky Bohra and his father, Gotham Bohra, used this confidential information in trading in 11 separate accounts maintained by different members of the Bohra family. The SEC also claims that Laksha Bohra disregarded quarterly reminders prohibiting her from passing such material nonpublic information or recommending the purchase or sale of Amazon securities. The Bohra family reaped illicit profits of approximately $1.4 million from their unlawful trading in Amazon securities.

Former Amazon finance manager charged with insider trading
Share via

Erin Schneider, Director of the SEC's San Francisco Regional Office commented:

We allege that the Bohras repeatedly and systematically used Amazon's confidential information for their own gain. Employees with access to confidential, potentially market-moving corporate information may not use that information to enrich themselves, their friends, or their families.

The US regulator’s complaint charges all three members of the Bohra family with violating the federal securities laws. The defendants have agreed to pay total disgorgement of $1,428,094, total prejudgment interest of $118,406, and total penalties of $1,106,399.

The US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington has also filed criminal charges against Viky Bohra in parallel action.

Read More:

Related News

arrow
X
SoluTech settles fraud charges with SEC, former exec to pay $25K fine…FinesThe SEC alleges that SoluTech and Pitruzzello misrepresented the investors’ interest in investing in SoluTech regarding SoluTech's and Pitruzzello's…

Former Amazon finance manager charged with insider trading

0
X
Depaho Limited settles charges with CySEC with €270K fine…FinesFollowing CySEC investigation, the regulator discovered that the violations occurred between January 2018 and July 2019. CySEC revealed that that Depa…
Send this to a friend