SoluTech settles fraud charges with SEC, former exec to pay $25K fine

The US Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it settled fraud charges against SoluTech, Inc. and Nathan Pitruzzello, its former chief executive officer, regarding $2.4 million offering of digital asset securities that included an initial coin offering (ICO).

According to the US watchdog, between April 2018 and March 2019, SoluTech and Pitruzzello offered and sold securities in the form of digital assets named SCRL, which later became XD, to fund the development of a blockchain-based platform Scroll Network and additional technology products.

The SEC found that SoluTech raised around $2.4 million from over 100 investors through its offering. The SCRL tokens were securities, however SoluTech and Pitruzzello failed to register the offering. The SEC’s order further finds that SoluTech and Pitruzzello falsely claimed that the company had paying clients and was generating revenues, as well as made false statements regarding the functionality and status of its products.