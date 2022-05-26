FINRA fines Cboe’s BIDS Trading $200K for overstating trade volume

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has slapped BIDS Trading with a censure order and a fine of $200,000 for overstating its advertised trading volume.

Between July 2018 and August 2019, the New York-based company overstated its advertised trade volume on Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. BIDS had during that period, configured its systems to automatically advertise daily trading volume.

Two separate but related system changes caused BIDS to overstate the executed trade volume it reported through the two third-party service providers that publish such information.

BIDS implemented system changes which inadvertently triggered and exacerbated a programming defect in the trade advertising software and resulted in the company submitting multiple end-of-day volumes reports in the same symbols.