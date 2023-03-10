FINRA fines Webull $3 million for approving unqualified customers for options  trading

Webull, a security broker and US-based subsidiary of Chinese-owned Webull Corporation, has been fined $3 million by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) for admitting unqualified options traders between December 2019 and July 2021.

FINRA, a membership-based regulator overseen by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, stated that Webull did not carry out sufficient due diligence before accepting options traders and did not maintain an appropriate supervisory system to handle customer complaints

Additionally, Webull failed to submit certain customer complaints to FINRA as required by the regulatory body. FINRA found that Webull’s automated system for reviewing customer applications for options trading did not check new applications against previously provided information, resulting in the sanctioning of unqualified customers for options trading, including 9,000 traders who had no prior investment experience and should have been disqualified.