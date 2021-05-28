EU imposes €6.45 million fine on ICAP for yen cartel

European antitrust regulators issued a fine on the world’s largest interdealer broker ICAP for €6.45 million ($7.9 million) for participating in several yen interest rate derivatives cartels, Reuters reported today.

The European Commission previously fined ICAP €14.9 million in but in 2017 the court dismissed part of the ruling and removed the fine because of flaws in the Commission’s decision.

The Commission appealed in the Luxembourg Court but lost.